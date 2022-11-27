Sexton recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Suns.

Sexton trailed Jordan Clarkson by just two points for team high-scoring honors, reaching the 20-point mark for just the third time this season. He's averaging under 10 field-goal attempts over 23.1 minutes per game on the campaign, so big scoring efforts typically require efficient shooting performances like his 7-for-11 mark Saturday. Sexton has started four straight games in Mike Conley's (leg) absence, and he's averaged 15.0 points and 6.3 assists over that span.