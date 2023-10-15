Sexton notched 16 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), a rebound, six assists, a steal and a block across 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 138-133 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Sexton is battling with Jordan Clarkson for a starting role in the backcourt, and while he came off the bench in this one, he certainly left a good impression here. He delivered single-digit scoring numbers in his first two outings, but this was Sexton's best preseason game so far. He will try to build off this performance when Utah takes on the New Zealand Breakers on Monday at Delta Center.