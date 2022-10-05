Sexton produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 118-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Sexton has only been with the team a little over a month, and after missing most of last season with a torn meniscus, seeing Sexton on the bench isn't a huge surprise. Before too long, Sexton should find his way into the starting lineup, as Utah didn't sign him to a $72 million contract to come off the pine.