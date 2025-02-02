Sexton recorded 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over Orlando.

Sexton led the Jazz in scoring and assists Saturday and finished as the game's third-leading scorer behind Franz Wagner (37) and Cole Anthony (23). Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 14 games, and over that span, he has averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 30.7 minutes per contest while shooting 39.4 percent from three on 5.1 3PA/G.