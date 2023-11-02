Sexton ended with 23 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 win over Memphis.

The Jazz may have found the winning combination by taking Sexton out of his usual role as a second-unit floor general. Sexton is used to bringing the ball down the court, but he looked superb by leaving the point guard duties to Jordan Clarkson. The blowout of Memphis was quite decisive, and it would not surprise me to see Clarkson and Sexton aligned together in a starting lineup soon.