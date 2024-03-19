Sexton ended Monday's 114-104 loss to the Timberwolves with 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 37 minutes.

Sexton led all players in Monday's contest in threes made while leading Utah in scoring and posting a team-high minute total to boost the team offensively in a losing effort. Sexton has tallied 25 or more points in 13 games this season, his first such performance while coming off the bench. He matched a season high in threes made, also doing so March 6 against Chicago.