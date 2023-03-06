Collin Sexton (left hamstring) will spend another week on the sidelines before he's re-evaluated, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hamstring injuries can be tricky, and with Utah in a rebuilding year, Sexton will likely take his time getting back to the floor. At this juncture in the fantasy season, managers who don't have an available injury reserve slot may need to consider cutting Sexton. Kris Dunn has been playing very well in Sexton's absence, so he's worth a look in most leagues.