Sexton (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will be available for the first time since Feb. 15, but Utah figures to be cautious with the point guard during his return from a hamstring injury. Before he suffered the injury, Sexton had scored in double figures in 14 straight appearances (four starts) and averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 25.4 minutes during that stretch.