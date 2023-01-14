Sexton will not play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers due to right hamstring injury maintenance. Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton returned from a five-game absence to log 24 minutes in Friday's tilt versus the Magic, but he will get the night off Saturday in the second game of the back-to-back set. His absence should slot Nickeil Alexander-Walker in as the team's backup option again at point guard, though Sexton seems likely to rejoin the action Monday against the Timberwolves.