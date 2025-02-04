Sexton won't return to Monday's game against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain.

Sexton limped back to the locker room after playing only three minutes Monday, during which he posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound. With the 26-year-old sidelined, Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.