Sexton won't return to Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a hamstring injury, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Sexton logged his ninth straight start and posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and three assists in 27 minutes before exiting with an apparent hamstring injury. The guard will likely be tabbed questionable heading into the Jazz's next matchup Friday against Minnesota.
