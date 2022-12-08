Sexton won't return to Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a hamstring injury, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Sexton logged his ninth straight start and posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and three assists in 27 minutes before exiting with an apparent hamstring injury. The guard will likely be tabbed questionable heading into the Jazz's next matchup Friday against Minnesota.