Sexton won't return to Wednesday's contest against Houston due to a left oblique contusion.
It appeared that the guard picked up the injury sometime during the first half of Wednesday's matchup. Sexton posted four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one steal in 10 minutes before exiting. He'll presumably be tabbed day-to-day leading up to the team's next game Friday against Denver.
