Sexton is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte due to a right pelvic contusion.

Sexton may have picked up the injury during Friday's 129-93 loss to the Nuggets, and he is in jeopardy of missing Monday's game as a result. He has played in 10 of Utah's last 11 games and has averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 27.1 minutes per game over that span. Keyonte George and Johnny Juzang would be the top candidates to enter the Jazz's starting lineup if Sexton is not cleared to play Monday.