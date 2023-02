Jones (recently traded) will suit up for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Jones was acquired by Utah on Wednesday in a three-team trade but missed Friday's game with the trade yet to be made official. However, he has been given the green light for Saturday's tilt. It's unclear where Jones will fit into a relatively crowded frontcourt as he will likely have to battle Udoka Azibuike and Kelly Olynyk for backup center minutes behind Walker Kessler.