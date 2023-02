Jones is being sent to the Jazz, along with Russell Westbrook and Juan Toscano-Anderson as part of Wednesday's three-team swap between Los Angeles, Utah and Minnesota, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones will be battling Udoka Azubuike for the limited reserve minutes behind Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler, so his value remains negligible on his new team. Unless Utah's frontcourt gets decimated by injuries, it's unlikely Jones will be a fantasy factor.