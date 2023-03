Jones registered one rebound in two minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jones played double-digit minutes off the bench during his first six appearances in March, but he wasn't able to do much with his increased playing time. His minutes have dropped in recent matchups, and he's fallen out of Utah's rotation over the last two games. As long as the Jazz remain relatively healthy in the frontcourt, it seems unlikely Jones will have much of an impact down the stretch.