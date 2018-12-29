Jazz's Dante Exum: Absent from injury report

Exum (shoulder) is available Saturday against the Knicks.

Exum got banged up during Thursday's game against the Sixers, but he'll be able to take the floor Saturday. With Ricky Rubio out, Exum will presumably enter the starting lineup. In 11 games seeing at least 20 minutes this season, Exum has averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds.