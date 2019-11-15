Jazz's Dante Exum: Available Friday
Exum (knee) is available for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Exum is slated to make his season debut Friday after recovering from right knee surgery. He should play a reserve point guard role behind Mike Conley, though his size could allow him to find additional minutes on the wing.
