Jazz's Dante Exum: Career-high 13 dimes in win

Exum produced 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 13 assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 win over the Knicks.

Exum tallied a career high assist total while drawing the start in place of Ricky Rubio (back). It's unclear whether Rubio will be ready to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, but if not Exum can be expected to draw another start at point guard.