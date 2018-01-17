Jazz's Dante Exum: Cleared for non-contact basketball activities

Exum (shoulder) has been cleared to participate in non-contact basketball activities, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Exum has yet to play a game this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in late October. While there's been little word on his recovery up to this point, it's encouraging that he's returned to the practice floor, even if it's in non-contact fashion. He remains without a timetable for a return.

