Jazz's Dante Exum: Cleared to play

Exum (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

Exum was handed a probable tag leading up to the contest, so his availability isn't a shock in this case. With both Ricky Rubio (hip) and Raul Neto (hamstring) out for Monday's clash, Exum should be in for extended minutes and perhaps even a start at point guard.

