Jazz's Dante Exum: Could miss season with separated shoulder

Exum (shoulder) is in danger of missing the entire 2017-18 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Jazz officials and team doctors are still discussing possible recovery and timetable options, the possibility exists for Exum to miss the entirety of the upcoming season. Exum's young career has been rittled with injuries since he was drafted back with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He missed the 2015-16 campaign with an ACL tear and appeared in just 66 games last season with left knee tendinitis. More word should arrive soon on how the Jazz will plan on addressing Exum's separated shoulder. However much time he misses, expect the likes of Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell to likely absorb the bulk of his workload.