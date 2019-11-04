Jazz's Dante Exum: Could return Friday
Exum (knee) could make his season debut as early as Friday's game against the Bucks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Exum's been gradually dialing up his workload in practice over the past couple of weeks as he continues to battle back from right knee surgery. Though a return Friday would in contingent on treatment and practice this week going well, it's a good sign that the Jazz feel confident enough in Exum's progress to identify a more specific date. Look for additional updates throughout the week on Exum's progress.
