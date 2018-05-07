Jazz's Dante Exum: Day-to-day with strained hamstring

Exum has been diagnosed with a strained left hamstring and is considered day-to-day, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Exum was forced to leave Sunday's Game 4 early with the injury, though a subsequent MRI revealed he's merely dealing with a strain. That said, the Jazz aren't ready to deem him available for Game 5 on Tuesday, so tentatively consider him questionable until his status is updated again later this week. Prior to Sunday's contest, Exum had averaged just 15.7 minutes in three previous games this series, limiting his overall upside as a fantasy option.