Jazz's Dante Exum: Day-to-day with strained hamstring
Exum has been diagnosed with a strained left hamstring and is considered day-to-day, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Exum was forced to leave Sunday's Game 4 early with the injury, though a subsequent MRI revealed he's merely dealing with a strain. That said, the Jazz aren't ready to deem him available for Game 5 on Tuesday, so tentatively consider him questionable until his status is updated again later this week. Prior to Sunday's contest, Exum had averaged just 15.7 minutes in three previous games this series, limiting his overall upside as a fantasy option.
More News
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Won't return with hamstring soreness•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Nice energy off the bench in Game Two victory•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Posts six points in defeat•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Will play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Exits Tuesday's game with sore leg•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....