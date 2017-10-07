Jazz's Dante Exum: Departs with shoulder injury
Exum left Friday's preseason game against the Suns with an apparent shoulder injury, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.
Exum was involved in a collision during the first quarter and immediately ran to the locker room grabbing his left shoulder. Multiple Jazz beat writers speculated that the guard may have dislocated his shoulder, but the Jazz are yet to provide an official diagnosis, and one likely won't come until he can be evaluated by team medical personnel. Exum almost certainly won't return to action Friday and should be considered day-to-day until further notice.
