Jazz's Dante Exum: Drops six dimes from the bench

Exum posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, a rebound and a blocked shot over 21 minutes in Saturday's 130-72 win over the Perth Wildcats.

After signing a three-year extension with the Jazz it's a safe bet that he'll keep a foothold on second-unit tasks at point guard behind Ricky Rubio. As he enters his fourth year with the Jazz he should be considered an afterthought barring an injury to Rubio or Donovan Mitchell. Those playing in preseason DFS could see him as a sleeper GPP pick, however.