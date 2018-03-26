Jazz's Dante Exum: Efficient performance in Sunday's win

Exum collected 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and one rebound across 17 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 win over the Warriors.

The third-year pro hadn't been able to hit double digits in the scoring column since his season debut back on March 15, and Sunday's 13-point tally actually represented a season high. Exum also put up his highest number of shot attempts of the six games he's played thus far, an encouraging level of usage should it persist in coming games. However, the Jazz are likely to manage the oft-injured 2014 first-round pick's playing time carefully for what's left of the regular season, which would cap his overall contributions.