Jazz's Dante Exum: Exits Tuesday's game with sore leg
Exum is dealing with lower left leg soreness and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The fact that it's being listed as soreness is encouraging it's only a minor ailment, though Exum will still likely have additional tests performed following the game. With the Jazz finishing off the regular season on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, it wouldn't be surprising if Exum was held out in the second night of a back-to-to-back set. That said, tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. Proir to leaving Tuesday's contest, Exum posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes.
