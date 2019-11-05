Jazz's Dante Exum: Full participant in practice

Exum (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The team stated earlier in the week that Exum may be on track to make his debut Friday against the Bucks, and Tuesday's session is another sign he's nearing a return to action. He's been sidelined for the first few weeks of the 2019-20 season while finishing up rehab from right knee surgery but is on track to play a key role in the team's rotation when he's given the green light.