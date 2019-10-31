Jazz's Dante Exum: Goes through another practice

Exum (knee) practiced with the Jazz's G League affiliate Thursday.

It was the second straight day that Exum was sent down to the Salt Lake City Stars, and the team announced that he went through "parts of a closed practiced" as part of his rehab from a torn patellar tendon. Exum is without any sort of timetable, but the hope is that he'll be back in the mix sometime within the next several weeks.

