Jazz's Dante Exum: Hamstring injury isn't serious
Exum downplayed his hamstring injury during Wednesday's exit interview, Ben Dowsett of Basketball Insiders reports.
Exum pulled up lame late in Game 4 against the Rockets and immediately exited the game and headed for the tunnel while clearly favoring his left hamstring. The injury initially looked like it could be relatively serious, and while Exum was held out of Game 5, he told the media Wednesday that he doesn't expect to be rehabbing the hamstring for more than a few weeks. Exum, who's dealt with a number of injuries since entering the league in 2014, admitted that he'd been dealing with tightness in his hamstring for several weeks leading up to the injury. A restricted free agent this summer, Exum implied Wednesday that he'll work toward returning to the Jazz in 2018-19.
