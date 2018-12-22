Jazz's Dante Exum: Hands out season-high eight dimes
Exum provided eight points (4-7 FG), eight assists, one rebound, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 120-90 win over the Trail Blazers.
Exum finished with a season high assist total while earning 20-plus minutes for the 10th time through 32 appearances in 2018-19. Given his role as a backup, Exum is only reliable in deeper leagues, and that's unlikely to change barring an injury to Ricky Rubio.
