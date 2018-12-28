Jazz's Dante Exum: Highly efficient off bench
Exum finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in the Jazz's 114-97 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Starting point guard Ricky Rubio struggled badly with his shot (1-10 FG), which led to Exum seeing a bit more run than usual. The 23-year-old now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, averaging 17.5 points over that span. Exum's minutes, and by extension, his production, have been somewhat inconsistent this season, but he continues to retain some fantasy utility in deep formats and as a DFS punt play.
