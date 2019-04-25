Jazz's Dante Exum: Hopes to be ready by training camp
Exum (knee) said Thursday he hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Exum partially tore the patella tendon in his right knee last month, and he underwent surgery on Mar. 28. While he's without a firm timetable, the oft-injured guard said he's aiming to be 100 percent by the start of camp, though he cautioned that rehabbing safely will be his top priority. The fifth overall pick in 2014, Exum played 82 games as a rookie before missing all of the 2015-16 season. He returned to play 66 games in 2016-17 but has appeared in only 66 combined games over the last two campaigns, including 42 in 2018-19.
