Jazz's Dante Exum: Hoping to return this week

The Jazz are hoping to have Exum (shoulder) return at some point this week, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Exum was recently cleared for full-contact drills at practice, which is a good indicator that a return is forthcoming. The Jazz have three games scheduled this week, with Exum's first opportunity to make his comeback coming on Tuesday against Detroit. That will be followed by contests on Thursday and Saturday, all of which are potential opportunities for Exum to get back on the floor. For now, consider Exum questionable ahead of Tuesday, with another update likely being provided following the team's morning shootaround. Even if he is given the go head for a return, Exum will likely find some hefty restrictions right away considering the lengthy absence.