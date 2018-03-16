Jazz's Dante Exum: Impressive in season debut

Exum (shoulder) tallied 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 win over the Suns.

Making his long-awaited season debut, Exum was highly efficient, tallying almost a point per minute on the floor. The 2014 first-round pick saw a decent allotment of minutes considering it was his first game back after such a long layoff, so he could certainly be in for a bump in playing time rather quickly in coming games as another offensive asset off the bench for head coach Quin Snyder during the Jazz's postseason push.