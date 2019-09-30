Jazz's Dante Exum: Limited entering camp
Exum (knee) is expected to be limited during the preseason, Ben Dowsett of Forbes Sports reports.
Exum's most recent injury, a torn patella tendon, sidelined him for the final two months of last season, but he's nearing a full recovery and has not suffered any setbacks. Nonetheless, given Exum's history, the Jazz will be cautious with him during camp. Jazz president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsay implied Monday that Exum could see the court during the preseason, but if he does, his action would likely be limited.
