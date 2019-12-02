Play

Jazz's Dante Exum: Limited role again in loss

Exum ended with nine points and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 loss to Toronto.

Exum continues to work his way back from injury but is yet to put everything together. His career has been littered with numerous injuries that have not allowed him to build off of any momentum. The hope remains that he will one day be a key piece for the Jazz, however, that seems a long way off at this point.

