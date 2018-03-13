Jazz's Dante Exum: Listed as out Tuesday

Exum (shoulder) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Exum practiced with the Jazz's G-League affiliate earlier Tuesday and while that's a significant step in his attempt at getting back to game action, the team will remain cautious and keep him out another contest. That said, the hope is that Exum will still return at some point this week, so look for him to potentially rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Suns or Saturday vs. the Kings. Exum will likely have some hefty restrictions in his first game back considering the lengthy absence.