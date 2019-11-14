Play

Jazz's Dante Exum: Listed as probable

Exum (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

It appears Exum is on track to make his season debut after missing the first 11 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery. He could face a minutes restriction in his first few games as the Jazz look to ease him back.

