Jazz's Dante Exum: Makes season debut

Exum (knee) played 14 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-102 loss to the Timberwolves, contributing two points (1-4 FG), one steal and one block.

Exum was cleared to make his season debut Saturday in Memphis, but the Jazz ultimately chose to keep him on the bench in the one-point loss. Coach Quin Snyder expanded the rotation to include Exum on Monday, and while the sixth-year guard made a limited impact across the stat sheet, he brought his usual effort on the defensive end. Exum probably won't see his playing time pick up much from here, especially while backcourt starters Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are both healthy.