Jazz's Dante Exum: Muted numbers off bench
Exum supplied eight points (4-11 FG), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 18 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 122-116 loss to the Raptors.
After turning in his first double-double of 2018-19 in Saturday's 129-97 win over the Knicks (13 points and 13 assists in 26 minutes), Exum predictably saw his playing time and productivity tail off while moving from a starting role to the bench to clear a spot for Ricky Rubio. With Rubio playing 31 minutes and showing no limitations following a one-game absence due to a back injury, Exum may struggle to find enough playing time on most occasions to turn in fantasy-friendly stat lines.
