Jazz's Dante Exum: Nice energy off the bench in Game Two victory

Exum contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Houston.

Exum once again provided a nice spark off the bench, punctuated by a thunderous dunk in the final minutes of the game to seal the victory. He has shown glimpses of his potential since making his return from injury late in the regular season and appears to have secured himself a nice role in the rotation moving forward.