Jazz's Dante Exum: Nice energy off the bench in Game Two victory
Exum contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Houston.
Exum once again provided a nice spark off the bench, punctuated by a thunderous dunk in the final minutes of the game to seal the victory. He has shown glimpses of his potential since making his return from injury late in the regular season and appears to have secured himself a nice role in the rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Posts six points in defeat•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Will play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Exits Tuesday's game with sore leg•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Scores 10 and collects five assists in relief of Rubio•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Efficient performance in Sunday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....