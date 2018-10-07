Jazz's Dante Exum: No longer listed on injury report

Exum (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's preseason tilt with the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Exum missed back-to-back games with a sore knee, but tested it out during Sunday's morning shootaround and has officially been given the go ahead for a return. He should slot back in as Ricky Rubio's backup at point guard and could also play some shooting guard as well.