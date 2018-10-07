Jazz's Dante Exum: No longer listed on injury report
Exum (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's preseason tilt with the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Exum missed back-to-back games with a sore knee, but tested it out during Sunday's morning shootaround and has officially been given the go ahead for a return. He should slot back in as Ricky Rubio's backup at point guard and could also play some shooting guard as well.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.