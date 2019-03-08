Jazz's Dante Exum: Out again Friday
Exum (ankle) won't play Friday against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Exum still hasn't taken the court since suffering an ankle injury Jan. 5 against Detroit. He's expected to return to practice sometime next week, per Andy Larsen of KSL.com, although he seems unlikely to return in time for Monday's matchup with Oklahoma City.
