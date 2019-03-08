Jazz's Dante Exum: Out again Friday

Exum (ankle) won't play Friday against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Exum still hasn't taken the court since suffering an ankle injury Jan. 5 against Detroit. He's expected to return to practice sometime next week, per Andy Larsen of KSL.com, although he seems unlikely to return in time for Monday's matchup with Oklahoma City.

More News
Our Latest Stories