Jazz's Dante Exum: Out at least two more weeks
Exum (ankle) will be sidelined for at least two more weeks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
More specific information about Exum's injury has emerged. The 23-year-old sprained his ankle Jan. 5 against Detroit, and the injury was severe enough to pick up a bone bruise as well. He has since healed from the sprain, but Exum needs additional time to recover from the bruise.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...