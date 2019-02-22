Jazz's Dante Exum: Out at least two more weeks

Exum (ankle) will be sidelined for at least two more weeks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

More specific information about Exum's injury has emerged. The 23-year-old sprained his ankle Jan. 5 against Detroit, and the injury was severe enough to pick up a bone bruise as well. He has since healed from the sprain, but Exum needs additional time to recover from the bruise.

