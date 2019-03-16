Jazz's Dante Exum: Out indefinitely

Exum has been diagnosed with a partially torn patella tendon in his right knee and has been ruled out indefinitely, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

This is a tough break for the 23-year-old point guard, who had just returned from an ankle injury. The Jazz have yet to reveal a timetable for his return, but it doesn't look good for Exum. Expect Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto to handle point guard duties until Exum returns to health.

