Jazz's Dante Exum: Out multiple weeks

Exum (ankle) is expected to miss "a couple of weeks," Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Exum is apparently dealing with a more serious ankle sprain than initially expected. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge as he progresses in his rehab. In the meantime, Raul Neto is a candidate to see extra run at point guard in Exum's absence.

