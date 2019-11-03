Jazz's Dante Exum: Out Sunday
Exum (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Exum rejoined the Jazz on Saturday after practicing with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars over the past few days, but he'll merely be on hand to observe his team on the sidelines Sunday. That being said, Exum does seem to be making progress in his rehab from right knee surgery and could be cleared to make his season debut during the upcoming week.
