Jazz's Dante Exum: Out through All-Star break
Exum (ankle) will remain sidelined until after the All-Star break, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Exum has been sidelined since Jan. 7 due to a sprained left ankle. With word arriving that the point guard will be out through the All-Star break, Donovan Mitchell should continue seeing time at reserve point guard when Ricky Rubio is on the bench.
